 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Top 10 ways to style your nails

With this trendiest design get a clean and classy touch on the nails 

Glass Nails

Image Source: Pexels 

Opt for gorgeous shades to fetch a alluring and sophisticated look without trying hard 

Nude Nails

Image Source: Pexels 

In the era of French manicure, opt for this casual at the same time elegant style 

Thin French Nail 

Image Source: Pexels 

Adding a metaling tone to the nail can give it a bold yet classy vibe 

Chrome Nails

Image Source: Pexels 

Easiest of all, paint your with snowy white shade to create this look 

White Nails

Image Source: Pexels 

Require minimum effort, draw a freestyled red swirl lines of different shapes to create this style 

Wavy Red

Image Source: Pexels 

Put up a shimmering hue on the tips of the bare nails 

Shimmering Tips

Image Source: Pexels

Without any tricky precision simply paint your nails with your favorite pastel shades. Chose a different shade for each nails to slay this style more gracefully 

Pastel Mismatch

Image Source: Pexels 

Setting some cute multicolor dots on the nails will give it a simple yet adorable look 

Cute Dots

Image Source: Pexels 

Extremely simple to make just add multiple stripes of various colors on your nail 

Colorful Lines

Image Source: Pexels 

