Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
Top 10 ways to style your nails
With this trendiest design get a clean and classy touch on the nails
Glass Nails
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for gorgeous shades to fetch a alluring and sophisticated look without trying hard
Nude Nails
Image Source: Pexels
In the era of French manicure, opt for this casual at the same time elegant style
Thin French Nail
Image Source: Pexels
Adding a metaling tone to the nail can give it a bold yet classy vibe
Chrome Nails
Image Source: Pexels
Easiest of all, paint your with snowy white shade to create this look
White Nails
Image Source: Pexels
Require minimum effort, draw a freestyled red swirl lines of different shapes to create this style
Wavy Red
Image Source: Pexels
Put up a shimmering hue on the tips of the bare nails
Shimmering Tips
Image Source: Pexels
Without any tricky precision simply paint your nails with your favorite pastel shades. Chose a different shade for each nails to slay this style more gracefully
Pastel Mismatch
Image Source: Pexels
Setting some cute multicolor dots on the nails will give it a simple yet adorable look
Cute Dots
Image Source: Pexels
Extremely simple to make just add multiple stripes of various colors on your nail
Colorful Lines
Image Source: Pexels
