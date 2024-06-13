Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 13, 2024
Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world
New York City is the wealthiest city in the world. It has 349,500 millionaires and showed a growth of 48% from 2013 to 2023
New York City, USA
The Bay Area, USA
According to Henley & Partners, The Bay Area is second in the list. It has 305,700 millionaires and registered a growth of 82% in the last decade
With 298,300 millionaires, Tokyo takes the third spot in the list. Its growth has dipped by -5% in the last decade
Tokyo, Japan
Singapore has 244,800 millionaires and registered a growth of 64% in the last decade. The city secured the fourth spot
Singapore City, Singapore
With 227,000 millionaires and dipping growth of -10%, London secured the fifth spot
London, UK
As per Henley & Partners data, Los Angeles has 212,100 millionaires and recorded a smashing growth of 45% in the last decade. It rests at number 6
Los Angeles, USa
With 165,000 millionaires and 12% of growth, Paris comes in the seventh spot
Paris, France
Sydney recorded 147,000 millionaires and a growth of 34% while securing the eighth position
Sydney, Australia
Hong Kong recorded 143,400 millionaires and growth of 4% in negative while taking the ninth position
Hong Kong, SAR China
Beijing takes the 10th spot with 125,600 millionaires and a massive growth of 90%
Beijing, China
Henley & Partners
Source
