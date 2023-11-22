Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

Top 10 winter holiday spots in India

During the time of Christmas, this ravishing seaside becomes extra charming and radiant 

Goa

Image Source: Pexels 

Nested in Himachal Pradesh, celebrating Christmas amidst real snow sounds perfect 

Manali

Image Source: Pexels 

Famed as a Hindu pilgrimage beach lovers should not overlook this site 

Gokarna

Image Source: Pexels 

Filled with lush greenery and picturesque spots, you can enjoy many remarkable events like Tysim Festival, Baghmara, Pinjera Festival, Williamnagar, and Tura Winter Festival in December 

Shillong

Image Source: Pexels 

Get an authentic and traditional touch of Christmas celebration in this vibrant city 

Pondicherry

Image Source: Pexels 

Also known as the ‘Land of Maharajas’ the shimmering lakes and majestic palaces will take your breath away 

Udaipur

Image Source: Pexels 

Immersed in many beautiful beaches like Jampora, Devka, and Gokhale this place is ideal for hosting glorious New Year parties 

Daman and Diu

Image Source: Pexels

This enchanting hill station is an incredible spot to escape from hazardous metropolitan life 

Lansdowne

Image Source: Pexels 

Enrich in the most ecologically and culturally abundant landforms make your winter holiday memorable in the stunning golden dunes

Kutch

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge the moments in the fascinating yachts, stunning resorts, and tranquil beaches at this spot

Andaman Islands

Image Source: Pexels 

