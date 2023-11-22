Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
Top 10 winter holiday spots in India
During the time of Christmas, this ravishing seaside becomes extra charming and radiant
Goa
Image Source: Pexels
Nested in Himachal Pradesh, celebrating Christmas amidst real snow sounds perfect
Manali
Image Source: Pexels
Famed as a Hindu pilgrimage beach lovers should not overlook this site
Gokarna
Image Source: Pexels
Filled with lush greenery and picturesque spots, you can enjoy many remarkable events like Tysim Festival, Baghmara, Pinjera Festival, Williamnagar, and Tura Winter Festival in December
Shillong
Image Source: Pexels
Get an authentic and traditional touch of Christmas celebration in this vibrant city
Pondicherry
Image Source: Pexels
Also known as the ‘Land of Maharajas’ the shimmering lakes and majestic palaces will take your breath away
Udaipur
Image Source: Pexels
Immersed in many beautiful beaches like Jampora, Devka, and Gokhale this place is ideal for hosting glorious New Year parties
Daman and Diu
Image Source: Pexels
This enchanting hill station is an incredible spot to escape from hazardous metropolitan life
Lansdowne
Image Source: Pexels
Enrich in the most ecologically and culturally abundant landforms make your winter holiday memorable in the stunning golden dunes
Kutch
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge the moments in the fascinating yachts, stunning resorts, and tranquil beaches at this spot
Andaman Islands
Image Source: Pexels
