It refers to someone who loves late-night snacks and enjoys eating them in a rabbit-like manner
Yashiktokki
This term describes a chaotic or messy situation, often used to describe a messy room or a disorganized event
Gaepanjang
It refers to the ability to understand and perceive the mood, atmosphere, or intentions of others without direct communication
Nunchi
It refers to a comedian or someone who specializes in comedy, often used to describe professional comedians
Gaegeman
This word is used to describe exaggerated or over-the-top situations typically found in Korean dramas, including dramatic plot twists and intense conflicts
Makjang
It combines the word "kkul" (honey) and "jaem" (fun), meaning something is extremely entertaining or enjoyable
Kkuljaem
It refers to a person who is a quick thinker or has sharp wit, often used to describe someone who can come up with clever comebacks or retorts
Ssammu
It combines the words "sil" (fail) and "mangtong" (barrel), referring to a state of deep disappointment or feeling let down
Silmangtong
It translates to "fourth dimension" and is used to describe someone who is eccentric, unique, or quirky
Sachawon
It refers to the subtle game of trying to gauge or understand someone's intentions or thoughts through non-verbal cues and gestures
Nunchi geim
