Top 10 Witty
Korean Words

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 28, 2023

Entertainment

It refers to someone who loves late-night snacks and enjoys eating them in a rabbit-like manner

Yashiktokki 

This term describes a chaotic or messy situation, often used to describe a messy room or a disorganized event

Gaepanjang

It refers to the ability to understand and perceive the mood, atmosphere, or intentions of others without direct communication

Nunchi

It refers to a comedian or someone who specializes in comedy, often used to describe professional comedians

Gaegeman

This word is used to describe exaggerated or over-the-top situations typically found in Korean dramas, including dramatic plot twists and intense conflicts

Makjang

It combines the word "kkul" (honey) and "jaem" (fun), meaning something is extremely entertaining or enjoyable

Kkuljaem

It refers to a person who is a quick thinker or has sharp wit, often used to describe someone who can come up with clever comebacks or retorts

Ssammu

It combines the words "sil" (fail) and "mangtong" (barrel), referring to a state of deep disappointment or feeling let down

Silmangtong

It translates to "fourth dimension" and is used to describe someone who is eccentric, unique, or quirky

Sachawon

It refers to the subtle game of trying to gauge or understand someone's intentions or thoughts through non-verbal cues and gestures

Nunchi geim

