Aditi Singh
Travel
MAY 12, 2024
Top 9 Places To Explore In Itanagar
A historical fort made of bricks; that’s why the name, Ita-Fort. It was built in the 14-15th century and has an irregular shape to it
Ita Fort
A beautiful and pristine lake surrounded by lush greenery, perfect for boating and picnics and other recreational activities
Ganga Lake
It exhibits artifacts and cultural items reflecting the heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, and is also counted as one of the best ethnographic museums of India
Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum
A sprawling park that offers recreational facilities and a serene environment for relaxation; perfect for a peaceful and tranquil experience
Indira Gandhi Park
A bustling market where you can shop for local handicrafts, textiles, and traditional items and therefore get enlightened about the state’s cultural heritage
Ganga Market
Located near Itanagar, it's known for its diverse flora and fauna, including rare species like the snow leopard
Namdapha National Park
This market is perfect for buying authentic Arunachali handicrafts and souvenirs; A must visit place for shopping
Craft Centre and Emporium
A revered Buddhist temple offering picturesque views of the city and surrounding hills; indeed serene!
Buddha Temple
Gorsam Chorten
A Buddhist stupa located in the nearby village of Ziro, known for its architectural significance and religious importance
If you want to have a peaceful vacation away from the bustling cities; this place is an ideal spot!
Enjoy
