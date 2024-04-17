Heading 3

Travel

april 17, 2024

Top beaches in India 

Get your swim costumes ready, lather up the sunscreen and get ready to dive in the soothing waters at these gorgeous beaches

Get set Go

Image Source: Freepik

Apart from offering scenic viewpoints, there's also a plethora of sea side activities that you can indulge in for some splash and fun

Splash & Flash

Image Source: Freepik

Here are the top 7 Beaches of India that have been renowned as traveler's favourite

Read on

Image Source: Freepik

Just a brief walk from Chunnambar town, this beach offers the chance to appreciate its dense mangrove trees, shimmering waters, and remarkably soft sands, contributing to its overall allure

Paradise beach, Puducherry

Image Source: Freepik

Elephant beach is very famous for the variety of untouched corals and rich marine life with diverse species. There are two ways to reach the Elephant beach: you can either take a boat from the Havelock Island jetty or trek through the jungles to get there

Elephant beach, Andaman

Image Source: Freepik

Kovalam is a globally famous beach consisting of three crescent-shaped beaches. It has been a popular destination for tourists since the 1930s. A large rocky promontory at the beach has formed a lovely bay with tranquil waters, perfect for swimming in the sea

Kovalam beach, Kerala

Image Source: Freepik

The sacred town is renowned for its golden beaches that make up its eastern border. Regarded as one of the safest beaches in the nation, visitors can be seen venturing into the sea and indulging in a relaxed swim

Puri be beach, Odisha

Image Source: Freepik

One of the most beautiful beaches in entire Asia. The lush green palm trees, clear blue water, glistening white sand, and stunning natural beauty of this beach captivate all who visit

Radha nagar beach, Andaman

Image Source: Freepik

West Bengal's premier seaside resort and tourist destination, Digha is situated to the southwest of Calcutta. It is 187 km away from Calcutta and is often referred to as the 'Brighton of the East

Digha beach, West Bengal

Image Source: Freepik

Palolem Beach in South Goa, renowned for its scenic beauty and surrounded by lush coconut palm groves, attracts a diverse range of visitors, from families to backpackers and young travelers

Palolem beach, Goa 

Image Source: Freepik

