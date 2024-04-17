Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
april 17, 2024
Top beaches in India
Get your swim costumes ready, lather up the sunscreen and get ready to dive in the soothing waters at these gorgeous beaches
Get set Go
Image Source: Freepik
Apart from offering scenic viewpoints, there's also a plethora of sea side activities that you can indulge in for some splash and fun
Splash & Flash
Image Source: Freepik
Here are the top 7 Beaches of India that have been renowned as traveler's favourite
Read on
Image Source: Freepik
Just a brief walk from Chunnambar town, this beach offers the chance to appreciate its dense mangrove trees, shimmering waters, and remarkably soft sands, contributing to its overall allure
Paradise beach, Puducherry
Image Source: Freepik
Elephant beach is very famous for the variety of untouched corals and rich marine life with diverse species. There are two ways to reach the Elephant beach: you can either take a boat from the Havelock Island jetty or trek through the jungles to get there
Elephant beach, Andaman
Image Source: Freepik
Kovalam is a globally famous beach consisting of three crescent-shaped beaches. It has been a popular destination for tourists since the 1930s. A large rocky promontory at the beach has formed a lovely bay with tranquil waters, perfect for swimming in the sea
Kovalam beach, Kerala
Image Source: Freepik
The sacred town is renowned for its golden beaches that make up its eastern border. Regarded as one of the safest beaches in the nation, visitors can be seen venturing into the sea and indulging in a relaxed swim
Puri be beach, Odisha
Image Source: Freepik
One of the most beautiful beaches in entire Asia. The lush green palm trees, clear blue water, glistening white sand, and stunning natural beauty of this beach captivate all who visit
Radha nagar beach, Andaman
Image Source: Freepik
West Bengal's premier seaside resort and tourist destination, Digha is situated to the southwest of Calcutta. It is 187 km away from Calcutta and is often referred to as the 'Brighton of the East
Digha beach, West Bengal
Image Source: Freepik
Palolem Beach in South Goa, renowned for its scenic beauty and surrounded by lush coconut palm groves, attracts a diverse range of visitors, from families to backpackers and young travelers
Palolem beach, Goa
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.