Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

mAY 30, 2023

Top Benefits Of Doing Jump Squats Daily

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some amazing benefits of jump squats 

Jump squats 

It is a plyometric move without any special equipment 

What is a jump squat?

Let’s check out its effective benefits 

Benefits 

It sheds excess fats in hips and thighs

Burns calories 

It reduces lower back pain and maintains the perfect body posture 

Strengthens cores 

It strengthens the glutes, ligaments, and tendons in your lower body which decreases the risk of injuries 

Lowers the risk of injuries 

It has the potential to uplift stamina and endurance 

Uplifts endurance 

It lowers the risk of cardiovascular ailments, obesity, and diabetes 

Improves health 

Without any special equipment, the exercise can be done at home 

Can be done at home 

Bend down in a sitting position until your hips are higher than your knees 

Position 

