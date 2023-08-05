Heading 3

AUGUST 04, 2023

Top fruits for easing up stress

Strawberry contains Vitamin C and magnesium which helps to protect the heart, prevent cancer, reducing stress 

Strawberry

Image: Pexels

Pineapple has Vitamin C, Vitamin B which enables proper brain function and increases your ability to cope up with stress effectively.

Image: Pexels

Pineapple

Eating kiwi, a high in Vitamin C fruit is known to lower blood pressure

Kiwi 

Image: Pexels

Papayas are a good source of antioxidants and useful for those whose immune system has been weakened due to stress

Papaya 

Image: Pexels

Cantaloupe

Image: Pexels

Cantaloupe contains nutrients like niacin, dietary fiber, potassium, folic acid and vitamins such as vitamin C, A, and vitamin B6. It increases the flow of oxygen to brain which causes a calming sensation

Image: Pexels

Mango 

Mango is a great source of fiber and may be able to reduce the chances of heart diseases and stress

Due to the amount of magnesium present in Guava, it can relax the muscles and nerve cells relieving stress

Guava

Image: Pexels

Tangerines can help relieve negative feelings and reducing stress because it helps produce neurotransmitters

Tangerines

Image: Pexels

Pomegranate

Image: Pexels

Pomegranate juice every day can lower stress levels 

Image: Pexels

Although Lemon contains a lot of vitamin C and can be helpful to aid with colds, the scent of lemons can help reduce stress

Lemon

