Kankana Das
lifestyle
AUGUST 04, 2023
Top fruits for easing up stress
Strawberry contains Vitamin C and magnesium which helps to protect the heart, prevent cancer, reducing stress
Strawberry
Image: Pexels
Pineapple has Vitamin C, Vitamin B which enables proper brain function and increases your ability to cope up with stress effectively.
Image: Pexels
Pineapple
Eating kiwi, a high in Vitamin C fruit is known to lower blood pressure
Kiwi
Image: Pexels
Papayas are a good source of antioxidants and useful for those whose immune system has been weakened due to stress
Papaya
Image: Pexels
Cantaloupe
Image: Pexels
Cantaloupe contains nutrients like niacin, dietary fiber, potassium, folic acid and vitamins such as vitamin C, A, and vitamin B6. It increases the flow of oxygen to brain which causes a calming sensation
Image: Pexels
Mango
Mango is a great source of fiber and may be able to reduce the chances of heart diseases and stress
Due to the amount of magnesium present in Guava, it can relax the muscles and nerve cells relieving stress
Guava
Image: Pexels
Tangerines can help relieve negative feelings and reducing stress because it helps produce neurotransmitters
Tangerines
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate
Image: Pexels
Pomegranate juice every day can lower stress levels
Image: Pexels
Although Lemon contains a lot of vitamin C and can be helpful to aid with colds, the scent of lemons can help reduce stress
Lemon
