Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
Top kitchen decorating ideas
Add a splash of color with vibrant backsplash tiles
Color Palette
Image: Pexels
Consider open shelving to display your stylish dinnerware and glassware
Open Shelving
Image: Pexels
Incorporate indoor plants or herbs on windowsills or shelves for a fresh and lively touch
Indoor plants
Image: Pexels
Upgrade your lighting with stylish pendant lights, chandeliers, or under-cabinet lighting to enhance both functionality and aesthetics
Lighting Fixtures
Image: Pexels
Use decorative jars, colorful bowls, and canisters to store pantry items
Decorative accessories
Image: Pexels
Hang artwork or a chalkboard for notes and recipes, or a magnetic spice rack
Personalized touch
Image: Pexels
Upgrade your cabinet hardware and drawer pulls to match your kitchen’s style for a modern look
Cabinet Hardware
Image: Pexels
Consider integrating smart appliances like a touchscreen refrigerator or a voice-controlled assistant for a modern, tech-savvy kitchen
Smart Appliances
Image: Pexels
Maximize storage with pull-out pantry shelves, spice racks, and concealed cabinets to maintain a tidy appearance
Hidden Storage
Image: Pexels
If space allows, add a cozy seating area with bar stools and a small breakfast nook
Breakfast nook
Image: Pexels
