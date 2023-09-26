Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

Top kitchen decorating ideas 

Add a splash of color with vibrant backsplash tiles

Color Palette 

Image: Pexels 

Consider open shelving to display your stylish dinnerware and glassware 

Open Shelving 

Image: Pexels 

Incorporate indoor plants or herbs on windowsills or shelves for a fresh and lively touch

Indoor plants 

Image: Pexels 

Upgrade your lighting with stylish pendant lights, chandeliers, or under-cabinet lighting to enhance both functionality and aesthetics

Lighting Fixtures

Image: Pexels 

Use decorative jars, colorful bowls, and canisters to store pantry items

Decorative accessories 

Image: Pexels 

Hang artwork or a chalkboard for notes and recipes, or a magnetic spice rack

Personalized touch

Image: Pexels 

Upgrade your cabinet hardware and drawer pulls to match your kitchen’s style for a modern look

Cabinet Hardware

Image: Pexels 

Consider integrating smart appliances like a touchscreen refrigerator or a voice-controlled assistant for a modern, tech-savvy kitchen

Smart Appliances

Image: Pexels 

Maximize storage with pull-out pantry shelves, spice racks, and concealed cabinets to maintain a tidy appearance

Hidden Storage

Image: Pexels 

If space allows, add a cozy seating area with bar stools and a small breakfast nook

Breakfast nook 

Image: Pexels 

