Aditi Singh

Travel

april 12, 2024

Top sites to explore in Cannes

A picturesque waterfront with beautiful palm trees lined up creating a calm ambience 

Promenade de la Croisette

A historic old town with narrow lanes and a retro vibe; a must visit spot

Le Suquet

A wonderfully curated museum that is situated in a grand castle housing artefacts and other archaeological finds 

Musee de la Castre

A beautiful island that houses a gorgeous castle amidst a stunning landscape and peaceful ambience 

Ile Sainte-Marguerite

A local market, that is famous amongst tourists and locals alike for local cuisines 

Marche Forville

This is the grand venue where the famous Cannes Festival is held every year

Palais des Festivals et des Congres 

An old port where you get to see ships and yachts amidst a bustling market area where there are cafes and eateries 

Vieux Port

Rue d'Antibes

Ideal for fashion enthusiasts; this shopping street has boutiques, High-end brand outlets and designer stores

A perfect place for a leisurely stroll to make you feel refreshed and relaxed amidst a beautiful atmosphere 

Le Jardin Albert 1er

A historic church that offers panoramic views of Cannes; a religiously significant place with a picturesque landscape 

Notre-Dame de l'Espérance

