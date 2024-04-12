Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 12, 2024
Top sites to explore in Cannes
A picturesque waterfront with beautiful palm trees lined up creating a calm ambience
Promenade de la Croisette
A historic old town with narrow lanes and a retro vibe; a must visit spot
Le Suquet
A wonderfully curated museum that is situated in a grand castle housing artefacts and other archaeological finds
Musee de la Castre
A beautiful island that houses a gorgeous castle amidst a stunning landscape and peaceful ambience
Ile Sainte-Marguerite
A local market, that is famous amongst tourists and locals alike for local cuisines
Marche Forville
This is the grand venue where the famous Cannes Festival is held every year
Palais des Festivals et des Congres
An old port where you get to see ships and yachts amidst a bustling market area where there are cafes and eateries
Vieux Port
Rue d'Antibes
Ideal for fashion enthusiasts; this shopping street has boutiques, High-end brand outlets and designer stores
A perfect place for a leisurely stroll to make you feel refreshed and relaxed amidst a beautiful atmosphere
Le Jardin Albert 1er
A historic church that offers panoramic views of Cannes; a religiously significant place with a picturesque landscape
Notre-Dame de l'Espérance
