Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 18, 2023
Top vegan dishes of India
Named one of the best 'Traditional Vegan Dishes' in the world in a recent survey by a popular international food platform
Misal pav
Image Source: Shutterstock
North India's most favourite meal combo is also on the list of best Traditional Vegan Dishes' in the world at 41
Rajma chawal
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Gujarati steamed snack made of split chickpeas is also one of the healthiest foods
Khaman dhokla
Image Source: Shutterstock
The classic breakfast combo that is also a lunch box favourite and is vegan in all the ways the aloo is cooked
Aloo Puri
Image Source: Shutterstock
Dosa is a popular vegan South Indian dish usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew
Dosa
Image Source: Shutterstock
India's favourite comfort food is vegan, healthy and easy to make
Khichdi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mumbai's favourite street food that is also a top rated chaat item of India
Bhelpuri
Image Source: Shutterstock
A Punjabi dish with chickpeas that can be paired with rice, puri or other traditional bread
Chole masala
Image Source: Shutterstock
Fragrant rice cooked with mixed vegetables, spices, and aromatic herbs
Vegetable Biryani
Image Source: Shutterstock
A rustic and traditional Bihari combo has become hugely popular as a mid day meal on the go
Litti Chokha
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.