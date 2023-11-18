Heading 3

Jiya Surana

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Top vegan dishes of India

Named one of the best 'Traditional Vegan Dishes' in the world in a recent survey by a popular international food platform

Misal pav 

North India's most favourite meal combo is also on the list of best Traditional Vegan Dishes' in the world at 41

Rajma chawal 

The Gujarati steamed snack made of split chickpeas is also one of the healthiest foods

Khaman dhokla 

The classic breakfast combo that is also a lunch box favourite and is vegan in all the ways the aloo is cooked

Aloo Puri 

Dosa is a popular vegan South Indian dish usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew

Dosa

India's favourite comfort food is vegan, healthy and easy to make

Khichdi 

Mumbai's favourite street food that is also a top rated chaat item of India

Bhelpuri

A Punjabi dish with chickpeas that can be paired with rice, puri or other traditional bread

Chole masala 

Fragrant rice cooked with mixed vegetables, spices, and aromatic herbs

Vegetable Biryani

A rustic and traditional Bihari combo has become hugely popular as a mid day meal on the go

Litti Chokha 

