Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 04, 2024
Touching quotes to deal with hard times
“Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the ‘hero’ within us is revealed”
#1
“Tough times never last, but tough people do”
#2
“Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear”
#3
“Sometimes the fall kills you. And sometimes, when you fall, you fly”
#4
“I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done”
#5
“The greatest mistake you can make in life is to continually fear that you will make one”
#6
“Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it’s always your choice”
#7
#8
“Turn your wounds into wisdom”
#9
"Life doesn't get easier or more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient"
“Strong people alone know how to organize their suffering so as to bear only the most necessary pain”
#10
