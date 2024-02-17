Heading 3

Toxic behaviors that are considered normal

Sharing quotes on social media about kindness and mental health but being horrible to people in real life

#1

Ghosting or abruptly cutting off communication with someone instead of addressing issues directly

#2

Not taking responsibility for your actions and always acting like you're the one who's been hurt

#3

Using manipulation or guilt-tripping to get what you want

#4

Expecting others to always prioritize your needs and feelings over their own

#5

Not respecting someone's personal space or saying things that make them uncomfortable

#6

Manipulating or gaslighting someone into questioning their own reality or feelings

#7

Giving harsh opinions and calling it constructive criticism

#8

#9

Taking credit for someone else's work or ideas

Belittling or mocking others to make yourself feel superior

#10

