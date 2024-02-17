Heading 3
Jiya Surana
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
Toxic behaviors that are considered normal
Sharing quotes on social media about kindness and mental health but being horrible to people in real life
#1
Ghosting or abruptly cutting off communication with someone instead of addressing issues directly
#2
Not taking responsibility for your actions and always acting like you're the one who's been hurt
#3
Using manipulation or guilt-tripping to get what you want
#4
Expecting others to always prioritize your needs and feelings over their own
#5
Not respecting someone's personal space or saying things that make them uncomfortable
#6
Manipulating or gaslighting someone into questioning their own reality or feelings
#7
Giving harsh opinions and calling it constructive criticism
#8
#9
Taking credit for someone else's work or ideas
Belittling or mocking others to make yourself feel superior
#10
