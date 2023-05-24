mAY 24, 2023
Toxic ingredients to avoid in skincare
Skincare has become essential to follow for keeping skin glowing and hydrated. But it is necessary to avoid some ingredients in the products we use
sometimes products may smell good cause it contains this toxic chemical which enhances the fragrance
Phthalates
These are preservatives that can cause hormone disruption and mimic estrogen in the body as it contains propylparaben
Parabens
Mineral oils are derived from Petroleum and can cause acne breakouts and clog pores
Petroleum and Mineral Oil
Sulphates are commonly present in products but can cause irritation, and allergic reaction and are harsh to the skin
Sulphates
The element is found in products which are damaging to the skin ,is very toxic and to be avoided
Lead
It is often present in hair dyes and nail paint which can cause skin irritation and allergic reaction
Toluene
Some products are pigmented which may contain synthetic colours and cause irritation and allergies
Synthetic colour
The artificial fragrance has harsh chemicals that can trigger respiratory issues and cause skin irritation
Synthetic fragrance
Skin Care products are to chose wisely and must avoid certain chemicals and in case of any allergic reaction consult a derma
Disclaimer
