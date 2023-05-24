mAY 24, 2023

Heading 3

Toxic ingredients to avoid in skincare

Skincare has become essential to follow for keeping skin glowing and hydrated. But it is necessary to avoid some ingredients in the products we use

Skincare

sometimes products may smell good cause it contains this toxic chemical which enhances the fragrance

Phthalates

Image : Pexels

These are preservatives that can cause hormone disruption and mimic estrogen in the body as it contains propylparaben

Parabens

Image : Pexels

Mineral oils are derived from Petroleum and can cause acne breakouts and clog pores

Petroleum and Mineral Oil

Image : Pexels

Sulphates are commonly present in products but can cause irritation, and allergic reaction and are harsh to the skin

Sulphates

Image : Pexels

The element is found in products which are damaging to the skin ,is very toxic and to be avoided

Lead

Image : Pexels

It is often present in hair dyes and nail paint which can cause skin irritation and allergic reaction

Toluene

Image : Pexels

Some products are pigmented which may contain synthetic colours and cause irritation and allergies

Synthetic colour

Image : Pexels

The artificial fragrance has harsh chemicals that can trigger respiratory issues and cause skin irritation

Synthetic fragrance

Image : Pexels

Skin Care products are to chose wisely and must avoid certain chemicals and in case of any allergic reaction consult a derma

Disclaimer

