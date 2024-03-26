Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 24, 2024
Toxic Narcissistic Mother Quotes
“Somehow, I believed it was my obligation to try to do the right thing by her because she had given birth to me”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“It has been my observation that parents kill more dreams than anybody”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Parents wonder why the streams are bitter when they themselves have poisoned the fountain”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“Family is supposed to be our safest haven. Very often, it’s the place we find the deepest heartache”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Healthy moms are a delight to their children, but toxic moms are a source of grief to their own children”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Victimization is a common tactic toxic mothers use to victimize their children to make them submissive to their controlling tyrannical rule”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“Sometimes you need to give up on people, not because you don’t care but because they don’t”
#7
Image Source: freepik
“A toxic mother talks but never listens, and she gives advice but never takes any”
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
"A narcissistic mother will never genuinely support her child's accomplishments because she sees them as extensions of herself"
"Narcissistic mothers will use guilt, fear, and manipulation to maintain control over their children"
#10
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.