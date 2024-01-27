Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 27, 2024
Toxic People quotes
“The greatest harm can often come from the most unsuspecting individuals"
#1
Image: freepik
"If someone shows you their true colors, don't try to repaint them"
#2
Image: freepik
"Protect your peace, don't let toxic people pollute your world"
#3
Image: freepik
"Toxic people are like a poison, they'll make you sick"
#4
Image: freepik
"You can't change a toxic person, but you can change how you react to them"
#5
Image: freepik
"Toxic people are like black holes, they suck out your positive energy"
#6
Image: freepik
"Sometimes the most toxic people in our lives are the ones we least expect"
#7
Image: freepik
"If someone doesn't respect you, they don't deserve to be in your life"
#8
Image: freepik
"If someone is constantly criticizing you, they're projecting their own insecurities onto you"
#9
Image: freepik
"You can't have a positive life with a negative mind"
#10
Image: freepik
