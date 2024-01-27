Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

JANUARY 27, 2024

Toxic People quotes

“The greatest harm can often come from the most unsuspecting individuals" 

#1

"If someone shows you their true colors, don't try to repaint them"

#2

"Protect your peace, don't let toxic people pollute your world"

#3

"Toxic people are like a poison, they'll make you sick"

#4

"You can't change a toxic person, but you can change how you react to them"

#5

"Toxic people are like black holes, they suck out your positive energy"

#6

"Sometimes the most toxic people in our lives are the ones we least expect"

#7

"If someone doesn't respect you, they don't deserve to be in your life"

#8

"If someone is constantly criticizing you, they're projecting their own insecurities onto you"

#9

"You can't have a positive life with a negative mind"

#10

