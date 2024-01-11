Heading 3

January 11, 2024

Traditional foods of Makar Sankranti

The Til Laddoo made with sesame seeds and jaggery is a delicious Makar Sankranti sweet

Til Laddoo

Image Source: Freepik

Gajak, a sweet made with jaggery and peanuts, is a popular winter treat and considered auspicious during Makar Sankranti

Gajak

Image Source: Freepik

This traditional Odia dish combines fresh rice harvest with jaggery, milk, banana, and sugarcane, first offered to God and then shared as prasad

Makara Chaula

Image Source: Pexels

A South Indian version of kheer sweetened with jaggery, offers a rich, pudding-like dessert experience

Payesh

Image Source: Freepik

A Maharashtrian sweet paratha filled with moong dal and jaggery, is a lip-smacking highlight of festive occasions

Image Source: Freepik

Puran Poli

Pinni, a Punjabi sweet, features bite-sized laddoos loaded with ghee, dry fruits, and a wheat flour and sugar/jaggery base

Pinni

Image Source: Pexels

This popular Gujarati dish on Makar Sankranti, combines various vegetables with fragrant spices 

Undhiyu

Image Source: Pexels

This rice-based dish, is a sweet prepared with rice, moong dal and jaggery 

Sakkar Pongal

Image Source: Freepik

Ven Pongal

Image Source: Freepik

This South Indian breakfast dish with rice, moong dal, coconut, cashews, curry leaves, and ghee is perfect to celebrate Makar Sankranti

Khichdi, a staple lunch dish for Makar Sankranti, prepared with moong dal and rice, tastes best with a spoon-filled with ghee

Khichdi

Image Source: Freepik

