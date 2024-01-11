Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 11, 2024
Traditional foods of Makar Sankranti
The Til Laddoo made with sesame seeds and jaggery is a delicious Makar Sankranti sweet
Til Laddoo
Image Source: Freepik
Gajak, a sweet made with jaggery and peanuts, is a popular winter treat and considered auspicious during Makar Sankranti
Gajak
Image Source: Freepik
This traditional Odia dish combines fresh rice harvest with jaggery, milk, banana, and sugarcane, first offered to God and then shared as prasad
Makara Chaula
Image Source: Pexels
A South Indian version of kheer sweetened with jaggery, offers a rich, pudding-like dessert experience
Payesh
Image Source: Freepik
A Maharashtrian sweet paratha filled with moong dal and jaggery, is a lip-smacking highlight of festive occasions
Image Source: Freepik
Puran Poli
Pinni, a Punjabi sweet, features bite-sized laddoos loaded with ghee, dry fruits, and a wheat flour and sugar/jaggery base
Pinni
Image Source: Pexels
This popular Gujarati dish on Makar Sankranti, combines various vegetables with fragrant spices
Undhiyu
Image Source: Pexels
This rice-based dish, is a sweet prepared with rice, moong dal and jaggery
Sakkar Pongal
Image Source: Freepik
Ven Pongal
Image Source: Freepik
This South Indian breakfast dish with rice, moong dal, coconut, cashews, curry leaves, and ghee is perfect to celebrate Makar Sankranti
Khichdi, a staple lunch dish for Makar Sankranti, prepared with moong dal and rice, tastes best with a spoon-filled with ghee
Khichdi
Image Source: Freepik
