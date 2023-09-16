Heading 3

Traditional Indian breakfast you need to try

Kanda poha originated from Maharashtra, made with flattened rice. This recipe is spicy, sweet, and sour and can be served as breakfast with piping hot tea 

Kanda poha

Scrambled eggs also known as Anda bhurji are full of flavor. This recipe is seasoned with juicy tomato, onion, garlic, ginger and spices like turmeric powder and cumin seeds

Scrambled eggs

Idli Sambar

Idli Sambar is a very famous South Indian cuisine. Idli is a fermented rice cake that is served alongside steaming hot spicy sambar and coconut chutney

Upma is the go-to Indian breakfast. For making it, the ingredient of choice is roasted, boiled, then tempered with ghee, dried lentils, curry leaves, spices, and cashews

Upma

Aloo paratha

This breakfast is in demand all over India.It has a spiced filling of mashed potatoes mixed with onions and fiery spices in between two layers of dough, which is then shallow fried on a tawa until golden and crispy

Chole bhature is a popular breakfast food in North India and especially Delhi. Chole is the chickpea curry and bhature is the puffed bread Indians love to have as breakfast 

Chole bhature

Indian masala Omelette is a traditional egg-based dish originating from South India. This dish is made by combining eggs with a onion, tomato and spices mixture

Masala Omelette

 In West Bengal, especially, Puri and aloo sabji is a famous weekend brunch dish. The side dish can change to the individual’s choice be it daal or sabzi

Puri & Aloo Sabzi

Masala dosa is yet another delicious and  most popular breakfast recipe from South India. Not only is it delicious but also a healthy choice for breakfast

Masala dosa

Soft, spongy, and airy, dhokla is a savoury sponge cake native to the Western-Indian state of Gujarat. Dhokla is one of the popular dishes that people can have for breakfast 

Dhokla

