Traditional Indian breakfast you need to try

Kanda poha originated from Maharashtra, made with flattened rice. This recipe is spicy, sweet, and sour and can be served as breakfast with piping hot tea
Kanda poha
Image: Pexels
Scrambled eggs also known as Anda bhurji are full of flavor. This recipe is seasoned with juicy tomato, onion, garlic, ginger and spices like turmeric powder and cumin seeds
Scrambled eggs
Image: Pexels
Idli Sambar
Image: Pexels
Idli Sambar is a very famous South Indian cuisine. Idli is a fermented rice cake that is served alongside steaming hot spicy sambar and coconut chutney
Upma is the go-to Indian breakfast. For making it, the ingredient of choice is roasted, boiled, then tempered with ghee, dried lentils, curry leaves, spices, and cashews
Upma
Image: Pexels
Aloo paratha
Image: Pexels
This breakfast is in demand all over India.It has a spiced filling of mashed potatoes mixed with onions and fiery spices in between two layers of dough, which is then shallow fried on a tawa until golden and crispy
Chole bhature is a popular breakfast food in North India and especially Delhi. Chole is the chickpea curry and bhature is the puffed bread Indians love to have as breakfast
Chole bhature
Image: Smital Chavan's Instagram
Indian masala Omelette is a traditional egg-based dish originating from South India. This dish is made by combining eggs with a onion, tomato and spices mixture
Masala Omelette
Image: Cinnamon stick's Instagram
In West Bengal, especially, Puri and aloo sabji is a famous weekend brunch dish. The side dish can change to the individual’s choice be it daal or sabzi
Puri & Aloo Sabzi
Image: Dil se foodie's Instagram
Masala dosa is yet another delicious and most popular breakfast recipe from South India. Not only is it delicious but also a healthy choice for breakfast
Masala dosa
Image: Pexels
Soft, spongy, and airy, dhokla is a savoury sponge cake native to the Western-Indian state of Gujarat. Dhokla is one of the popular dishes that people can have for breakfast