DECEMBER 17, 2023
Traditional Indian Christmas dishes
This year, don't just stick to plum puddings and fruit cakes rather explore some homegrown festive recipes that are made across India
Christmas is almost here
Image: Pexels
A unique Goan layered pudding which has between 7 and 16 layers, each baked and set individually
Bebinca
Image: Shutterstock
These bite-sized, deep-fried pastries from Goa have a unique shape resembling curls or shells
Kulkuls
Image: Shutterstock
This popular Indian biscuit is commonly made during festive seasons, including Diwali and Christmas
Nankhatai
Image: Shutterstock
It is also known as "Achappam" or "Achu Murukku," these are a popular traditional snack in South India, especially Kerala
Rose cookies
Image: Shutterstock
These sweet dumplings are a cherished part of Goan Christmas traditions, and families often prepare these at home
Neureos or Nevaris
Image: Shutterstock
This homemade beverage is usually made during the Christmas season in Kerala and is famed for its bracing, spicy flavour
Ginger wine
Image: Pexels
The popular South Indian savoury snack is cherished throughout the year, but during Christmas it's often made as a sign of celebration
Ribbon Murukku
Image: Shutterstocks
It is also known as "Perad", this sweet delicacy made from guava is popularly prepared during Christmas in Goa and some pockets of eastern India
Guava Cheese
Image: Shutterstocks
The most unique Christmas cake made using 'petha' or candied ash gourd by the Anglo Indian community of the city
Allahabad Christmas cake
Image: Shutterstocks
