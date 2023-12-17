Heading 3

DECEMBER 17, 2023

Traditional Indian Christmas dishes

This year, don't just stick to plum puddings and fruit cakes rather explore some homegrown festive recipes that are made across India

Image: Pexels

A unique Goan layered pudding which has between 7 and 16 layers, each baked and set individually

Bebinca

Image: Shutterstock

These bite-sized, deep-fried pastries from Goa have a unique shape resembling curls or shells

Kulkuls

Image: Shutterstock

This popular Indian biscuit is commonly made during festive seasons, including Diwali and Christmas

Nankhatai

Image: Shutterstock

It is also known as "Achappam" or "Achu Murukku," these are a popular traditional snack in South India, especially Kerala

Rose cookies 

Image: Shutterstock

These sweet dumplings are a cherished part of Goan Christmas traditions, and families often prepare these at home

Neureos or Nevaris 

Image: Shutterstock

This homemade beverage is usually made during the Christmas season in Kerala and is famed for its bracing, spicy flavour

Ginger wine

Image: Pexels

The popular South Indian savoury snack is cherished throughout the year, but during Christmas it's often made as a sign of celebration

Ribbon Murukku 

Image: Shutterstocks

It is also known as "Perad", this sweet delicacy made from guava is popularly prepared during Christmas in Goa and some pockets of eastern India

Guava Cheese 

Image: Shutterstocks

The most unique Christmas cake made using 'petha' or candied ash gourd by the Anglo Indian community of the city

Allahabad Christmas cake 

Image: Shutterstocks

