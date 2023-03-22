MAR 22, 2023
Traditional dishes for Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa is the Maharashtrian New Year which marks the beginning of spring season. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Hindu Chaitra month
Gudi Padwa
Modak is a steamed dessert prepared in every Maharashtrian household
Ukadiche Modak
This is one of the most popular Maharashtrian sweet delicacies one cannot miss out on Gudi Padwa. Coconut ladoo are Traditional sweet balls made primarily with coconut and sweeteners like sugar or jaggery
Coconut ladoo
This traditional dish is prepared with boiled potatoes, sabudana and ground peanuts along with spices. It is crunchy and is best served with yogurt or mint chutney
Sabudana Thalipeeth
Batatyachi Bhaaji and Puri
This sumptuous potato bhaji served along with hot fluffy puris is one of the best dish for the festival
Maharashtrian Bhaat is a spicy rice preparation with ivy gourds added to it. It comes together in under 30 minutes. Make this traditional one-pot, vegan dish using a medley of vegetables and Goda Masala
Maharashtrian Masala Bhaat
Even Lord Krishna couldn't resist this sweet dessert. It's made with gram flour, sugar, saffron and ghee
Mohanthal
This is essentially a milk fudge flavored dish made with rose water and edible rose petals. People relish this yummy dessert on Gudi Padwa
Rose barfi
Shrikhand is an all time favorite dish. It's made with mixed dry fruits, cardamom, curd, saffron and warm milk. Lastly, top it fruits and berries of your choice
Fruit Shrikhand
It is a great Indian dessert that graces the dining table on Gudi Padwa
Kheer
