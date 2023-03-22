Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

 Lifestyle

MAR 22, 2023

Traditional dishes for Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is the Maharashtrian New Year which marks the beginning of spring season. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Hindu Chaitra month

Gudi Padwa

Modak is a steamed dessert prepared in every Maharashtrian household 

Ukadiche Modak

This is one of the most popular Maharashtrian sweet delicacies one cannot miss out on Gudi Padwa. Coconut ladoo are Traditional sweet balls made primarily with coconut and sweeteners like sugar or jaggery

Coconut ladoo 

This traditional dish is prepared with boiled potatoes, sabudana and ground peanuts along with spices. It is crunchy and is best served with yogurt or mint chutney 

Sabudana Thalipeeth

Batatyachi Bhaaji and Puri

This sumptuous potato bhaji served along with hot fluffy puris is one of the best dish for the festival 

Maharashtrian  Bhaat is a spicy rice preparation with ivy gourds added to it. It comes together in under 30 minutes. Make this traditional one-pot, vegan dish using a medley of vegetables and Goda Masala

Maharashtrian Masala Bhaat

Even Lord Krishna couldn't resist this sweet dessert. It's made with gram flour, sugar, saffron and ghee

Mohanthal

This is essentially a milk fudge flavored dish made with rose water and edible rose petals. People relish this yummy dessert on Gudi Padwa 

Rose barfi

Shrikhand is an all time favorite dish. It's made with mixed dry fruits, cardamom, curd, saffron and warm milk. Lastly, top it fruits and berries of your choice

Fruit Shrikhand 

It is a great Indian dessert that graces the dining table on Gudi Padwa

Kheer

