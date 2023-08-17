Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
AUGUST 17, 2023
Traits of a leo woman
Image: Pexels
A leo woman's traits will remind you of a lioness, the powerhouse of the zodiac
#1
Women under this sign show loyalty, boldness courage and creativity
Image: Pexels
#2
The women under this sun sign are confident assertive, and domineering at times
Image: Pexels
#3
They are always there for their loved ones when needed
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
They have the ability to balance an active lifestyle along with an extensive social schedule
Image: Pexels
#6
Leo women are fair and just. They are the go-to person for an honest & unbiased opinion
A leo woman's wisdom is always on point
#7
Image: Pexels
They are highly generous when it comes to affection and love, or giving away materialistic things
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Leo women are natural leaders. They possess a rich aura and confidence which usually attracts people to them
Image: Pexels
They are protective of their loved ones
#10
Image: Pexels
Stylecraze
infromation source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.