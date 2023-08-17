Heading 3

Traits of a leo woman

A leo woman's traits will remind you of a lioness, the powerhouse of the zodiac

Women under this sign show loyalty, boldness courage and creativity 

The women under this sun sign are confident assertive, and domineering at times

They are always there for their loved ones when needed

They have the ability to balance an active lifestyle along with an extensive social schedule

Leo women are fair and just. They are the go-to person for an honest & unbiased opinion

A leo woman's wisdom is always on point

They are highly generous when it comes to affection and love, or giving away materialistic things

Leo women are natural leaders. They possess a rich aura and confidence which usually attracts people to them

They are protective of their loved ones

