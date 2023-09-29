Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SPETEMBER 29, 2023

Traits of Scorpio women 

Scorpion women have mastered being bold and fearless 

Courageous

Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram

A Scorpio woman tends to have a highly persistence mind 

Persistence 

Image: Julia Roberts’s Instagram

We bet it's quite tough to find more strong-minded women than Scorpios

Headstrong

Image: Zeenat Aman’s Instagram

She tries to understand every situation without being judgmental 

Understanding 

Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram 

Due to having a sensitive side, she can get easily offended 

Easily offended

Image: Katy Perry’s Instagram

One of the standard qualities of a Scorpio woman is her loyalty and devotion towards her partner 

Loyal 

Image: Nayanthara’s Instagram

The ambition and dedication she has in her professional life are quite remarkable 

Ambitions

Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram

Scorpio girls have the natural ability to be influential with their charm and intellect 

Intuition

Image: Getty

A Scorpio woman doesn't wait for any clarification from others 

Self-assured

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram

It's quite hard to figure out what's going on in a Scorpio woman's mind

Secretive

Image:  Anne Hathaway’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here