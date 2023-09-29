Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SPETEMBER 29, 2023
Traits of Scorpio women
Scorpion women have mastered being bold and fearless
Courageous
Image: Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
A Scorpio woman tends to have a highly persistence mind
Persistence
Image: Julia Roberts’s Instagram
We bet it's quite tough to find more strong-minded women than Scorpios
Headstrong
Image: Zeenat Aman’s Instagram
She tries to understand every situation without being judgmental
Understanding
Image: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
Due to having a sensitive side, she can get easily offended
Easily offended
Image: Katy Perry’s Instagram
One of the standard qualities of a Scorpio woman is her loyalty and devotion towards her partner
Loyal
Image: Nayanthara’s Instagram
The ambition and dedication she has in her professional life are quite remarkable
Ambitions
Image: Kendall Jenner’s Instagram
Scorpio girls have the natural ability to be influential with their charm and intellect
Intuition
Image: Getty
A Scorpio woman doesn't wait for any clarification from others
Self-assured
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram
It's quite hard to figure out what's going on in a Scorpio woman's mind
Secretive
Image: Anne Hathaway’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.