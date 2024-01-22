Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 22, 2024
Traits to become a Respected person
Your feelings are irrelevant to others; do what needs to be done with a smile on your face
Never let anyone hear you complain
It doesn't matter if other people think you can not do it because you know you can. Ignore their opinions; you're capable of doing anything
Act with irrational self-belief
You don't know everything. Own up to your mistakes as quickly as possible, as it's the fastest way for you to learn
Admit when you are wrong
If you say you're going to do something, hold yourself accountable. Your reputation is the only thing you have. So, be a person of your word
Honor your commitments
You will never be able to demonstrate your value without intent. Your desires mean everything to you. Stop at nothing to attain them
Take yourself seriously
Your emotions cloud your judgment. People will look to you for guidance and leadership
Control your emotions
Most people drift through life. They have no purpose, no direction, and zero intent. Learn their needs and lead them
Meaningful influence
The most important trait of individuals is they understand that every person has value and deserves to be treated with dignity and consideration
Respect for others
Honesty and Integrity
Respected people are often marked by their unwavering honesty and integrity. They believe in truthfulness, not just in their words but also in their actions
They greet everyone with a warm smile, lend a helping hand without being asked, or take a moment to appreciate someone’s effort
Kindness
