Priyanshi Shah
Travel
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
Travel Bargain tips
Before bargaining, know the local price range for goods or services to establish a fair starting point
Research Prices
Approach negotiations with confidence, maintaining a friendly demeanor to create a positive atmosphere for bargaining
Stay Confident
Familiarize yourself with local phrases to communicate effectively and show respect for the local culture
Learn Basic Phrases
Be patient during negotiations, as rushing can hinder your ability to secure the best deal
Patience is Key
Don’t be afraid to walk away temporarily to signal flexibility and encourage the seller to reconsider their offer
Walk Away Strategically
Combine multiple items for a better deal, leveraging the bulk to negotiate a discounted overall price
Bundle Purchases
Understand and respect local customs around bargaining to avoid unintentional disrespect
Observe Local Customs
Begin negotiations with a price lower than your target, but still within the realm of reason to allow room for compromise
Start Low, but Realistic
Utilize non-verbal cues like body language and facial expressions to convey your interest and commitment during negotiations
Use Non-Verbal Cues
A successful negotiation often involves compromise, so be open to adjusting your expectations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement
Be Willing to Compromise
