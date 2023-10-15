Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

OCTOBER 15, 2023

Travel Hacks

Roll up your clothes to save space and minimize wrinkles, making finding items easy

Pack smartly

Image: Pexels 

Opt for a carry-on to avoid paying baggage fees and long queues 

Travel light

Image: Pexels 

Download apps and make the best use of technology for navigation and language translation

Tech tips

Image: Pexels 

Keep your luggage organized with packing cubes for different items that make packing and unpacking quick

Stay organized

Image: Pexels 

Ensure that you have a copy of all your documents like your passport in case of loss or theft

Prioritize safety

Image: Pexels 

Packing all necessary medications and a small first-aid kit can be a lifesaver in terms of emergencies

Health and wellness

Image: Pexels

Consider staying in vehicle rentals for a new and local experience

Accommodation hacks

Image: Pexels 

Always purchase travel insurance to safeguard against unexpected events

Travel Insurance

Image: Pexels 

Learn the basic language of the place you’re planning to travel to as it helps you communicate and connect with locals

Language tips

Image: Pexels 

Pack some snacks and juice to keep yourself energized for long journeys and save money on expensive foods

Carry snack

Image: Pexels 

