Priyanshi Shah
travel
OCTOBER 15, 2023
Travel Hacks
Roll up your clothes to save space and minimize wrinkles, making finding items easy
Pack smartly
Image: Pexels
Opt for a carry-on to avoid paying baggage fees and long queues
Travel light
Image: Pexels
Download apps and make the best use of technology for navigation and language translation
Tech tips
Image: Pexels
Keep your luggage organized with packing cubes for different items that make packing and unpacking quick
Stay organized
Image: Pexels
Ensure that you have a copy of all your documents like your passport in case of loss or theft
Prioritize safety
Image: Pexels
Packing all necessary medications and a small first-aid kit can be a lifesaver in terms of emergencies
Health and wellness
Image: Pexels
Consider staying in vehicle rentals for a new and local experience
Accommodation hacks
Image: Pexels
Always purchase travel insurance to safeguard against unexpected events
Travel Insurance
Image: Pexels
Learn the basic language of the place you’re planning to travel to as it helps you communicate and connect with locals
Language tips
Image: Pexels
Pack some snacks and juice to keep yourself energized for long journeys and save money on expensive foods
Carry snack
Image: Pexels
