Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 01, 2023

Travel health tips if you get sick abroad

If you feel sick, find a doctor or go to the hospital. Ask locals or your embassy for the best places

Get Help from a Doctor

Make sure your travel insurance covers your medical bills. Ask how to get money back if you pay for medicine or treatment

Check Your Insurance

Take it easy, rest a lot, and drink water. Don't do hard activities until you're better

Rest and Drink Water

Look for a pharmacy to buy medicine. If you're not sure what to get, ask the person at the pharmacy for help

Find Medicine

If it's really bad, call emergency services. Know the emergency number for the country you're in

Call for Emergency Help

Let the place you're staying know you're sick. They might help you or give you a quieter room

Tell Your Hotel

Find out where the hospitals or clinics are before you need them

Know Nearby Hospitals

Wash your hands a lot and try not to spread germs. If you can, stay away from other people

 Stay Clean

Call or message your family and friends. Let them know you're not feeling well and what you're doing to get better

 Tell Your Family

If there are special health rules where you are, like staying in your room for a few days, do what they say to keep everyone safe

 Follow the Rules

