Priyanshi Shah
travel
December 01, 2023
Travel health tips if you get sick abroad
If you feel sick, find a doctor or go to the hospital. Ask locals or your embassy for the best places
Get Help from a Doctor
Image Source: Pexels
Make sure your travel insurance covers your medical bills. Ask how to get money back if you pay for medicine or treatment
Check Your Insurance
Image Source: Pexels
Take it easy, rest a lot, and drink water. Don't do hard activities until you're better
Rest and Drink Water
Image Source: Pexels
Look for a pharmacy to buy medicine. If you're not sure what to get, ask the person at the pharmacy for help
Find Medicine
Image Source: Pexels
If it's really bad, call emergency services. Know the emergency number for the country you're in
Call for Emergency Help
Image Source: Pexels
Let the place you're staying know you're sick. They might help you or give you a quieter room
Tell Your Hotel
Image Source: Pexels
Find out where the hospitals or clinics are before you need them
Know Nearby Hospitals
Image Source: Pexels
Wash your hands a lot and try not to spread germs. If you can, stay away from other people
Stay Clean
Image Source: Pexels
Call or message your family and friends. Let them know you're not feeling well and what you're doing to get better
Tell Your Family
Image Source: Pexels
If there are special health rules where you are, like staying in your room for a few days, do what they say to keep everyone safe
Follow the Rules
Image Source: Pexels
