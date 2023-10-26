Heading 3
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Travel mistakes to avoid
Select everything you think you’ll need, and then try removing half of the items. This exercise helps you to narrow down your selections to the bare necessities
Overpacking
Image: Pexels
While going on a trip, ensure to take some pictures of your luggage so that you can easily find them in case of any misplacing or missing luggage issues
Not Taking Pictures of the Luggage
Image: Pexels
You should always have some extra photocopies of your important documents such as Passport, Visa, Travel Insurance, IDs and others
Not Making Copies of Important Docs
Image: Pexels
Going on a journey with not good planning might destroy your time and energy and lead you in a mishap situation. Plan everything and then go on a trip
Not Planning any thing
Image: Pexels
Usually, People forget their budget and get carried away with the flow. This might ends up a situation of running out of money on a trip
Forgeting Budget
Image: Pexels
Travel insurance is essential to protect yourself against unexpected events such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, or lost luggage
Ignoring Travel Insurance
Image: Pexels
When it comes to travel, last-minute plans can sometimes lead to rushed decisions, including the crucial aspect of vaccinations
Last Minute Things
Image: Pexels
Sometimes, People spoil the trip by overlapping every minute. You need to be flexible and adjustable with few on-point plans during the journey
Overplanning
Image: Pexels
People nowadays are only following Instagrammable places to visit, to eat and to stay. Sometimes, you need to ask to the locals about certain things so that it can make your trip more happier and less costlier
Following Instagram
Image: Pexels
You should always do a good research about the place. You can easily watch some good Travel videos to get an idea of the place and even read some good reviews on Travel sites
Not doing Research
Image: Pexels
