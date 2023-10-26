Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Travel mistakes to avoid

Select everything you think you’ll need, and then try removing half of the items. This exercise helps you to narrow down your selections to the bare necessities 

Overpacking

While going on a trip, ensure to take some pictures of your luggage so that you can easily find them in case of any misplacing or missing luggage issues

Not Taking Pictures of the Luggage

You should always have some extra photocopies of your important documents such as Passport, Visa, Travel Insurance, IDs and others

Not Making Copies of Important Docs

Going on a journey with not good planning might destroy your time and energy and lead you in a mishap situation. Plan everything and then go on a trip

Not Planning any thing

Usually, People forget their budget and get carried away with the flow. This might ends up a situation of running out of money on a trip

Forgeting Budget

Travel insurance is essential to protect yourself against unexpected events such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, or lost luggage

Ignoring Travel Insurance

When it comes to travel, last-minute plans can sometimes lead to rushed decisions, including the crucial aspect of vaccinations

Last Minute Things

Sometimes, People spoil the trip by overlapping every minute. You need to be flexible and adjustable with few on-point plans during the journey

Overplanning

People nowadays are only following Instagrammable places to visit, to eat and to stay. Sometimes, you need to ask to the locals about certain things so that it can make your trip more happier and less costlier

Following Instagram

You should always do a good research about the place. You can easily watch some good Travel videos to get an idea of the place and even read some good reviews on Travel sites

Not doing Research

