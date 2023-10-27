Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 27, 2023

Travel tips for introverts

Prefer Solo Trip and skip the group tour plans

#1

Image Source: pexels

#2

Image Source: pexels

Bring Books and Journals with you

Choose a Hiking place or an active activity which includes you and the nature

#3

Image Source: pexels

Bring your headphones and listen to music

#4

Image Source: pexels

Prefer a low-key place to rest instead of a hostel

#5

Image Source: pexels

Listen to the locals. Learn to start a conversation 

#6

Image Source: pexels

Listen to your inner self. Self-discovery is the best teacher ever

#7

Image Source: pexels

You can also join a small tour group if you feel alone in solo traveling 

#8

Image Source: pexels

Avoid peak travel seasons so that you don't come across many tourists at the place

#9

Image Source: pexels

Always make a Backup plan. In case of unexpected weather changes, you should be ready for a Plan B

#10

Image Source: pexels

