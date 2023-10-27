Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 27, 2023
Travel tips for introverts
Prefer Solo Trip and skip the group tour plans
#1
Image Source: pexels
#2
Image Source: pexels
Bring Books and Journals with you
Choose a Hiking place or an active activity which includes you and the nature
#3
Image Source: pexels
Bring your headphones and listen to music
#4
Image Source: pexels
Prefer a low-key place to rest instead of a hostel
#5
Image Source: pexels
Listen to the locals. Learn to start a conversation
#6
Image Source: pexels
Listen to your inner self. Self-discovery is the best teacher ever
#7
Image Source: pexels
You can also join a small tour group if you feel alone in solo traveling
#8
Image Source: pexels
Avoid peak travel seasons so that you don't come across many tourists at the place
#9
Image Source: pexels
Always make a Backup plan. In case of unexpected weather changes, you should be ready for a Plan B
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.