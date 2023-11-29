Heading 3

Travel

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

Travel tips with pets

Before you travel, take your pet to the vet for a check-up and to make sure they're healthy and ready for the trip

Visit the Vet

Give your pet a microchip and a tag with your contact details so that if they get lost, it's easier for people to help them find their way back to you

Microchip and ID Tag

Use a special carrier or seat belt to keep your pet safe in the car or on a plane so they don't get hurt during the journey

 Secure Travel Arrangements

Take your pet on short trips first to get them used to traveling, and then gradually make the trips longer

Practice with Short Trips

Bring things your pet needs, like their food, water, medicine, and favorite toys, so they feel comfortable and happy during the trip

Pack Essentials

If you're driving, stop every so often to let your pet stretch, go to the bathroom, and have a drink of water

 Plan Rest Stops

When you book a place to stay, make sure it's okay for pets and find out if there are any special rules or fees

Research Pet-Friendly Accommodations

Follow the rules for traveling with pets, like getting the right paperwork and following any laws about leashes and safety

Adhere to Regulations

Be careful about the temperature, especially in the car, and never leave your pet alone in a parked car because it can get too hot

Monitor Temperature

Stick to your pet's regular schedule for eating and exercise so they feel more comfortable and less stressed during the trip

Maintain Routine

