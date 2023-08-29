Heading 3

AUGUST 29, 2023

Treatment for ear pimples 

Image: Pexels

The human ear is one of the most delicate body parts. A pimple in the ear can be very painful

Ear 

Excess oil production, poor hygiene, allergic reactions, hormonal fluctuations, and bacterial infections can cause pimples in the ear 

Image: Pexels

Causes 

Do you know excessive use of earphones can cause pimples in the ear? It can cumulate bacteria and cause issues

Image: Pexels

Earphones 

You can get a whitehead, blackhead, papule, pustule, nodule, cysts, or ingrown hair in the ear 

Image: Pexels

Types 

 Pop a Pimple 

Image: Pexels

It is recommended not to pop a pimple, especially in the ear. It might be more painful and can elevate the condition

Image: Pexels 

 Hands-off Approach 

It is advisable to avoid picking up the pimple in the ear. This can worsen the existing condition and spread infection 

You can place a warm, moist compress on the affected area. This can soothe inflammation, irritation, and pain. This can be done for 10-15 minutes several times a day 

Warm compress

Image: Pexels 

Over-the-counter topical treatments can be tried. The treatment should contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to dry out the pimple

Topical treatments 

Image: Pexels

Antibacterial Ointment 

Image: Pexels

You can try generic ointments like Neosporin which can prevent the further spreading of the infection 

Image: Pexels 

These treatments might work but it is recommended to seek professional medical help to treat the issue effectively 

Professional Advice 

