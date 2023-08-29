Heading 3
Treatment for ear pimples
The human ear is one of the most delicate body parts. A pimple in the ear can be very painful
Ear
Excess oil production, poor hygiene, allergic reactions, hormonal fluctuations, and bacterial infections can cause pimples in the ear
Causes
Do you know excessive use of earphones can cause pimples in the ear? It can cumulate bacteria and cause issues
Earphones
You can get a whitehead, blackhead, papule, pustule, nodule, cysts, or ingrown hair in the ear
Types
Pop a Pimple
It is recommended not to pop a pimple, especially in the ear. It might be more painful and can elevate the condition
Hands-off Approach
It is advisable to avoid picking up the pimple in the ear. This can worsen the existing condition and spread infection
You can place a warm, moist compress on the affected area. This can soothe inflammation, irritation, and pain. This can be done for 10-15 minutes several times a day
Warm compress
Over-the-counter topical treatments can be tried. The treatment should contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to dry out the pimple
Topical treatments
Antibacterial Ointment
You can try generic ointments like Neosporin which can prevent the further spreading of the infection
These treatments might work but it is recommended to seek professional medical help to treat the issue effectively
Professional Advice
