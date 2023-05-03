MAY 03, 2023
Trees you can grow as houseplants
The Botanical name of this plant is Dracaena marginata. This tree makes quite an impression with its slender, thin fronds having red edges
Dragon tree
Ponytail Palm has bulbous trunk and set of strappy leaves that makes it look different and attractive
Ponytail palm
Yucca
Yucca is a low maintenance plant and can grow in low light
Egyptian Papyrus can grow up to 6-7 feet indoors if it gets partial sunlight
Egyptian papyrus
If you want to grow a Bamboo Tree indoors, plant it in a large pot and keep it where it gets proper air circulation
Bamboo tree
Botanical name of the rubber tree is Fiscus elastica. It is a low maintenance indoor tree
Rubber tree
You can enjoy the beauty of its regal fronds just by giving it the right care and light. This one will definitely complement your decor
Majesty palm
Lacy Leaf Philodendron displays huge glossy leaves that will bring positive energy to your living room
Lacy Leaf Philodendron
Fishtail Palm features bright and lush foliage that has jagged edges. Its botanical name is Caryota
Fishtail palm
The Corn Plant is an easy-to-grow tree and is suitable for any room in your house
Corn plant
