Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2023

Trees you can grow as houseplants

Image- Pexels

The Botanical name of this plant is Dracaena marginata. This tree makes quite an impression with its slender, thin fronds having red edges

Dragon tree

Image- Pexels

Ponytail Palm has bulbous trunk and set of strappy leaves that makes it look different and attractive

Ponytail palm

Image- Pexels

Yucca

Yucca is a low maintenance plant and can grow in low light

Image- Pexels

Egyptian Papyrus can grow up to 6-7 feet indoors if it gets partial sunlight

Egyptian papyrus

Image- Pexels

If you want to grow a Bamboo Tree indoors, plant it in a large pot and keep it where it gets proper air circulation

Bamboo tree

Image- Pexels

Botanical name of the rubber tree is Fiscus elastica. It is a low maintenance indoor tree

Rubber tree

Image- Pexels

You can enjoy the beauty of its regal fronds just by giving it the right care and light. This one will definitely complement your decor

Majesty palm

Image- Pexels

Lacy Leaf Philodendron displays huge glossy leaves that will bring positive energy to your living room

Lacy Leaf Philodendron

Image just plant it Instagram 

Fishtail Palm features bright and lush foliage that has jagged edges. Its botanical name is Caryota

Fishtail palm

Image- Pexels

The Corn Plant is an easy-to-grow tree and is suitable for any room in your house

Corn plant

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here