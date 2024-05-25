Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Trendy Hair Colors for Indian Skin Tones

 Perfect for warm undertones, this color adds a touch of sophistication and vibrancy

Rich Burgundy

Image Source: Freepik

A natural, earthy shade that complements both warm and neutral skin tones

Warm Chestnut Brown

Image Source: Freepik

Lightens up your look with subtle yet radiant highlights, ideal for medium to dark skin tones

Honey Blonde Highlights

Image Source: Freepik

A rich, dark shade that enhances the natural warmth of Indian skin tones

Deep Espresso Brown

Image Source: Freepik

A bold, striking color that brings out the natural warmth and richness of the skin

Image Source: Freepik

Auburn Red

Adds depth and dimension with a sun-kissed effect, perfect for a soft yet stylish look

Caramel Brown Balayage

Image Source: Freepik

A blend of red and brown tones that give a unique and elegant touch to your hair

Mahogany

Image Source: Freepik

For those who want a dramatic and trendy look, this color adds a rich, velvety finish

Dark Plum

Image Source: Freepik

Chocolate Brown

Image Source: Freepik

A rich, deep shade that suits all Indian skin tones, providing a natural yet sophisticated look

Light and bright, these highlights give a fresh and youthful appearance, perfect for any occasion

Sunkissed Highlights

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here