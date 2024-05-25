Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 25, 2024
Trendy Hair Colors for Indian Skin Tones
Perfect for warm undertones, this color adds a touch of sophistication and vibrancy
Rich Burgundy
Image Source: Freepik
A natural, earthy shade that complements both warm and neutral skin tones
Warm Chestnut Brown
Image Source: Freepik
Lightens up your look with subtle yet radiant highlights, ideal for medium to dark skin tones
Honey Blonde Highlights
Image Source: Freepik
A rich, dark shade that enhances the natural warmth of Indian skin tones
Deep Espresso Brown
Image Source: Freepik
A bold, striking color that brings out the natural warmth and richness of the skin
Image Source: Freepik
Auburn Red
Adds depth and dimension with a sun-kissed effect, perfect for a soft yet stylish look
Caramel Brown Balayage
Image Source: Freepik
A blend of red and brown tones that give a unique and elegant touch to your hair
Mahogany
Image Source: Freepik
For those who want a dramatic and trendy look, this color adds a rich, velvety finish
Dark Plum
Image Source: Freepik
Chocolate Brown
Image Source: Freepik
A rich, deep shade that suits all Indian skin tones, providing a natural yet sophisticated look
Light and bright, these highlights give a fresh and youthful appearance, perfect for any occasion
Sunkissed Highlights
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.