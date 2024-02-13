Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Trendy nail paint colors

A unique variant of green looks absolutely amazing 

Olive green

Image: freepik

Red can never go wrong. Cherry red is the new classic

Cherry red

Image: freepik

French tips give your nails a sophisticated look

French tips

Image: freepik

This light color will be the go-to for summers

Teal blue

Image: freepik

This light shade of purple is an absolute favorite

Lavender

Image: freepik

Bright and vibrant is all you need for your nails

Sunny yellow

Image: freepik

A Cool color for your beautiful hands

Turquoise

Image: freepik

A balanced color, not too much, not too less

Icy grey

Image: freepik

This shade of blue is said to be everybody’s default choice

Navy Blue

Image: freepik

Light and classy, perfect for every occasion. 

Pastel coral

Image: freepik 

