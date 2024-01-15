Heading 3

Trendy Social media Abbreviations

By the way

BTW

Just kidding

JK

For real

FR

I don’t know

IDK

Not gonna lie

 NGL

If you know, you know

IYKYK

Fear of missing out

FOMO

Outfit of the day

OOTD

OMW

On my way

Hit me up

HMU

