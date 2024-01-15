Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 15, 2024
Trendy Social media Abbreviations
By the way
BTW
Image Source: Pexels
Just kidding
JK
Image Source: Pexels
For real
FR
Image Source: Pexels
I don’t know
IDK
Image Source: Pexels
Not gonna lie
Image Source: Pexels
NGL
If you know, you know
IYKYK
Image Source: Pexels
Fear of missing out
FOMO
Image Source: Pexels
Outfit of the day
OOTD
Image Source: Pexels
OMW
Image Source: Pexels
On my way
Hit me up
HMU
Image Source: Pexels
