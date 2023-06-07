Heading 3
JUNE 07, 2023
Tricks to improve your memory
Improving your memory is also an effective way to keep your brain healthy and active throughout your life
Keep your brain active
Image : Pexels
Learning basic memory-boosting techniques can help you retain more details and keep you focused on both personal and professional tasks
Stay focussed
Image : Pexels
Below are 7 tricks to boost your overall recall abilities
Steps to follow:
Image : Pexels
Make time for meditation
No.1
Image : Pexels
Add brain foods such as blueberries, nuts, pumpkin seeds, etc to your diet
No.2
Image : Pexels
If you are reading something, always try to visualise it
No.3
Image : Pexels
Teach or talk to others about whatever you want to memorize
No.4
Image : Pexels
Pin something that you want to memorize at a place you see that most often
No.5
Image : Pexels
Eat less sugar
No.6
Image : Pexels
Keep yourself hydrated
No.7
Image : Pexels
