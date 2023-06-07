Heading 3

JUNE 07, 2023

Tricks to improve your memory

Improving your memory is also an effective way to keep your brain healthy and active throughout your life

Keep your brain active

Learning basic memory-boosting techniques can help you retain more details and keep you focused on both personal and professional tasks

Stay focussed

Below are 7 tricks to boost your overall recall abilities

 Steps to follow:

Make time for meditation

No.1

Add brain foods such as blueberries, nuts, pumpkin seeds, etc to your diet

No.2

If you are reading something, always try to visualise it

No.3

Teach or talk to others about whatever you want to memorize

No.4

Pin something that you want to memorize at a place you see that most often

No.5

Eat less sugar

No.6

Keep yourself hydrated

No.7

