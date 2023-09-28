Heading 3

Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

Tricks to overcome self-doubt 

Recognize when self-doubt is creeping in. Identify the negative thoughts and emotions associated with it

Practice self-awareness

Question the validity of your self-doubt. Are your doubts based on facts, or are they exaggerated fears?

Challenge negative thoughts

Use positive affirmations to counteract negative self-talk. Remind yourself of your strengths and past successes

Positive affirmations

Break your goals into smaller, achievable steps. This can boost your confidence as you make progress

Set realistic goals

Talk to friends, family, or a therapist about your self-doubt. Sometimes, sharing your feelings can provide valuable perspective

Seek support 

Understand that setbacks are part of the learning process. Use failures as opportunities for growth

Learn from failure

Imagine yourself succeeding and visualize a positive outcome. This can help build confidence

Visualization

Acknowledge and celebrate your achievements, no matter how small they may seem

Celebrate successes

Treat yourself with kindness and understanding, just as you would a friend facing self-doubt

Practice self-compassion

The more you take action despite self-doubt, the more your confidence will grow

Take action

