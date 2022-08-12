Heading 3
Tricolour dishes to try this week
Mudra Saini
AUGUST 12, 2022
Lifestyle
To prepare this dish, cook the first layer of rice in spinach puree, onion, mashed peas and a little salt. Now, over this add a layer of plain salted and saffron rice. Enjoy your Tiranga veg pulao
Tricolor Veg Pulao
These sweet gel-o barfis require orange flavoured gelatin, kiwi flavoured and unflavoured gelatin. Stir well in milk, add sugar and mould it in the Tiranga form. Refrigerate and savour chilled
Tricolor Gelatin Barfi
To make the Tiranga soya chaap, marinate a unit of chaap in coriander & mint paste, a unit in hung curd and processed cheese and some in Kashmiri red chilli powder. Grill and relish
Tiranga Soya Chaap
All you need to make this luscious Mousse Tart is pista and orange-flavoured Choco Callets along with white chocolate and a tart shell. Arrange the thick melted callets in the form of Tiranga and serve chilled
Tricolor Eggless Mousse Tart
Tricolor Mawa Peda
This Tricolor Mawa Peda can be prepared by stirring milk and mawa together, then splitting and adding saffron in half the mixture and pista paste in another half. Make balls and serve with the toppings of almonds and cashews
To prepare this scrumptious dessert, divide the chenna into three segments and add saffron in one, pista paste in the second and let the third as it is. Shape the mixture into cylindrical barfis, refrigerate and relish chilled
Tricolor Sandesh
This is a super-easy-to-make salad which requires broccoli, baby corn and sliced carrots. Sautee one by one in some butter and season with herbs and spices. Enjoy!
Tiranga Salad
Make the paste by adding edible food colors (saffron, green and white) in three separate containers with all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, soda, milk and yoghurt. Cook for 30-35 minutes and delight in pleasure
Tricolor Cake
This nourishing tricolor dish is filled with the goodness of protein from the fish fillet, cherry tomatoes and microgreens. Served with steamed brussel sprouts, this is a delicacy!
Fish with cherry tomatoes and microgreens
To make the Tricolor Barfi, start stirring milk and mawa together, then split and add saffron in half the mixture and pista paste in another half. Make a barfi-like shape and serve with the toppings of almonds and cashews
Tricolor Barfi
