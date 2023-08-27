Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 27, 2023
Triggers that cause headache
Stress is the prime cause of most diseases or health conditions. So make attempts to reduce stress to improve your health condition
Stress
Image: Pexels
Are headaches a regular occurrence? If you religiously consume alcohol, it explains the regular headaches
Image: Pexels
Alcohol
Cutting down on the caffeine intake suddenly is a warm welcome to headaches. If you want to lower your caffeine intake, reduce it gradually
Caffeine reduction
Image: Pexels
It is pivotal to take care of yourself! You can start doing so by committing yourself to get a sound sleep of at least seven hours daily
Inadequate sleep
Image: Pexels
Perfume
Image: Pexels
Do you feel a headache seeping in just when you step into your house? It can be because of harmful chemicals in household cleaners, strong perfumes, and fragranced air fresheners
Image: Pexels
Loud music
Loud music is not only associated with hearing issues but also with headaches. Listening to loud music for prolonged periods of time is problematic
Bad posture is one of the causes of headaches as it poses tension in the upper back, neck, and shoulders
Bad posture
Image: Pexels
Do you smoke often? It is scientifically proven that people who smoke are more prone to headaches
Smoking
Image: Pexels
Bright lights
Image: Pexels
Bright and flickering lights can cause headaches. Blinking disco lights can also lead to a similar condition. If you wish to avoid headaches, steer clear of such lights
Image: Pexels
Too much heat or exposure to bright sun rays can trigger a headache. Be sure to carry an umbrella, a scarf, and shades to protect yourself
Sun exposure
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.