AUGUST 27, 2023

Triggers that cause headache

Stress is the prime cause of most diseases or health conditions. So make attempts to reduce stress to improve your health condition 

 Stress

Are headaches a regular occurrence? If you religiously consume alcohol, it explains the regular headaches 

 Alcohol 

Cutting down on the caffeine intake suddenly is a warm welcome to headaches. If you want to lower your caffeine intake, reduce it gradually

Caffeine reduction 

It is pivotal to take care of yourself! You can start doing so by committing yourself to get a sound sleep of at least seven hours daily 

Inadequate sleep

Perfume 

Do you feel a headache seeping in just when you step into your house? It can be because of harmful chemicals in household cleaners, strong perfumes, and fragranced air fresheners 

Loud music 

Loud music is not only associated with hearing issues but also with headaches. Listening to loud music for prolonged periods of time is problematic 

Bad posture is one of the causes of headaches as it poses tension in the upper back, neck, and shoulders 

Bad posture 

Do you smoke often? It is scientifically proven that people who smoke are more prone to headaches

Smoking 

Bright lights 

Bright and flickering lights can cause headaches. Blinking disco lights can also lead to a similar condition. If you wish to avoid headaches, steer clear of such lights

Too much heat or exposure to bright sun rays can trigger a headache. Be sure to carry an umbrella, a scarf, and shades to protect yourself 

Sun exposure 

