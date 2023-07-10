Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Trisha Krishnan's fitness and diet routine 

Trisha Krishnan is a South Indian actress who predominantly works in the Tamil Industry

Career

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

The actress has kept herself in shape throughout her career in the cinema industry. Here's a look into her workout and diet routine

Prioritizing health

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

The actress works out every single day and some of her exercises include freehand exercises like pushups and planks

Fitness

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

The actress practices yoga as it keeps her calm and stimulates her metabolism 

Yoga

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

Trisha engages in swimming and diving as a part of her workout

Swimming

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

The actress keeps herself hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Stay Hydrated

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

Trisha likes to eat a filling breakfast that consists of parathas, omelets, and curd

Breakfast

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

Her diet also consists of orange juice, pomegranate juice, and green tea for health benefits

Health drinks

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

Trisha's diet includes a lot of vitamin C from citrus fruits. They help keep the skin youthful

Citrus included diet

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

The actress does not include sugar in her diet as it could lead to heart problems and obesity

No sugar

 Image:  Trisha Krishnan's instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here