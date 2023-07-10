Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Trisha Krishnan's fitness and diet routine
Trisha Krishnan is a South Indian actress who predominantly works in the Tamil Industry
Career
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
The actress has kept herself in shape throughout her career in the cinema industry. Here's a look into her workout and diet routine
Prioritizing health
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
The actress works out every single day and some of her exercises include freehand exercises like pushups and planks
Fitness
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
The actress practices yoga as it keeps her calm and stimulates her metabolism
Yoga
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
Trisha engages in swimming and diving as a part of her workout
Swimming
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
The actress keeps herself hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day
Stay Hydrated
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
Trisha likes to eat a filling breakfast that consists of parathas, omelets, and curd
Breakfast
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
Her diet also consists of orange juice, pomegranate juice, and green tea for health benefits
Health drinks
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
Trisha's diet includes a lot of vitamin C from citrus fruits. They help keep the skin youthful
Citrus included diet
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
The actress does not include sugar in her diet as it could lead to heart problems and obesity
No sugar
Image: Trisha Krishnan's instagram
