Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
Truths you wished to learn as a child
Breaking free from negative patterns and cultivating a more authentic and fulfilling life starts with embracing these 9 powerful truths
9 life-changing truths
Image Source: pexels
Thoughts are just thoughts; they do not reflect the truth
#1
Image Source: pexels
It's normal to have bad days
#2
Image Source: pexels
All you can do is show up as best you can, which looks different every day
#3
Image Source: pexels
Quitting isn't for losers; you must try things and allow yourself to quit if you dislike them so you can find what you like
#4
Image Source: pexels
Your feelings are valid, yet how you act them out may not be
Image Source: pexels
#5
We share the same human needs, yet we differ in how we prioritize them
#6
Image Source: pexels
Taking a step back to heal your relationship with yourself will never cause you to fall behind
#7
Image Source: pexels
Asking for what you need does not make your relationships less special
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Just because someone is family does not mean they can treat you however they like
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.