Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Truths you wished to learn as a child

Breaking free from negative patterns and cultivating a more authentic and fulfilling life starts with embracing these 9 powerful truths

9 life-changing truths

Image Source: pexels

Thoughts are just thoughts; they do not reflect the truth

#1

Image Source: pexels

It's normal to have bad days

#2

Image Source: pexels

All you can do is show up as best you can, which looks different every day

#3

Image Source: pexels

Quitting isn't for losers; you must try things and allow yourself to quit if you dislike them so you can find what you like

#4

Image Source: pexels

Your feelings are valid, yet how you act them out may not be

Image Source: pexels

#5

We share the same human needs, yet we differ in how we prioritize them

#6

Image Source: pexels

Taking a step back to heal your relationship with yourself will never cause you to fall behind

#7

Image Source: pexels

Asking for what you need does not make your relationships less special

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

Just because someone is family does not mean they can treat you however they like

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here