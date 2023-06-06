Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

JUNE 06, 2023

Try these Ramen noodles

This is a spicy Korean ramen with a robust and fiery flavor. It's known for its rich broth and thick noodles. 

Shin Ramyun (Nongshim)

The noodles are thin and firm, and the broth has a rich and creamy flavor

Ichiran Ramen

Nissin Raoh is a premium instant ramen series that offers authentic and high-quality flavors

Nissin Raoh

 The noodles are curly and have a good texture

Myojo Chukazanmai

If you're a fan of spicy food, this is a must-try. Samyang Hot Chicken Ramen is known for its intense spiciness

Samyang Hot Chicken Ramen

Maruchan is a well-known brand that offers affordable and convenient instant ramen. They have a variety of flavors, including chicken, beef, and shrimp

Maruchan Instant Lunch

 The sauce used in these noodles is often made with a combination of Korean chili paste, soy sauce, sugar, and other spices

Buldak Flavor

 Known for its quality and authentic flavors, Sapporo Ichiban offers a range of delicious ramen options

Sapporo Ichiban

Kimchi noodles are a delicious and spicy dish that showcases the bold flavors of Korean cuisine 

Kimchi Noodles

These noodles are known for their intense heat and are often referred to as "Fire Noodles”

Red Super Spicy

