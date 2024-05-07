Heading 3

MAY 07, 2024

Turkey travel guide 

Float over Cappadocia's dreamy landscapes, enjoy Antalya's Mediterranean charm, and relax in Pamukkale's timeless beauty

THE TURKISH ODYSSEY

Explore the essence of Turkey with an 8-day travel itinerary to uncover the heart and soul of this beautiful country 

EXPLORE THE SOUL OF TURKEY

Arrive in Istanbul, check into your hotel, then enjoy a leisurely day for shopping and relaxation. Later, enjoy a Bosphorus Cruise tour with a traditional folklore show, followed by an overnight stay

ARRIVAL IN ISTANBUL

Embark on a historical journey through the city's treasures! Explore the opulent halls & architecture of Topkapi Palace, St. Sophia, and the Blue Mosque, and the vibrant atmosphere of the Grand Bazaar

ISTANBUL DAY TOUR

Next, bid farewell to the hotel and embark on your flight to Cappadocia, where a warm welcome awaits at your pre-booked hotel

TRANSFER TO CAPPADOCIA

Embark on a whirlwind adventure through Cappadocia, from a mesmerizing hot air balloon ride to exploring enchanting landmarks like Zelve Open Air Museum and Pasabag

DAY TOUR - CAPPADOCIA

Catch your flight to Antalya, where your journey into the heart of Turkey's wonders unfolds! Settle into your hotel, then dive into the vibrant tapestry of the city - your Turkish adventure starts here!

TRANSFER TO ANTALYA

Discover Antalya's natural wonders with a scenic hike to stunning Duden waterfalls, offering hidden caves and breathtaking views of the sea

CITY TOUR - ANTALYA

TOUR TO PAMUKKALE HIERAPOLIS

Hop on a journey to Pamukkale to explore its iconic travertine terraces and thermal pools, followed by a visit to its remarkable Roman theatre and ancient graveyard, before returning to Antalya for the night 

Make your way from Antalya to SAW Airport, where a cab will whisk you away to Istanbul International Airport for your journey back to India

DEPARTURE 

