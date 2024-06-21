Heading 3
june 21, 2024
Turmeric DIY ideas for face
Turmeric is very beneficial for our health, you can either consume it or apply it on your face, the benefits are crazy good and quick. Swipe for some DIY ideas
Crazy benefits
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 3 tablespoons of sugar to form a scrub
Turmeric Scrub
Image Source: Freepik
Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Rinse off with lukewarm water
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt to form a paste
Image Source: Freepik
Turmeric Face Mask
Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Rinse off with lukewarm water. The combination helps brighten skin and reduce pigmentation
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with 1 tablespoon of honey to form a paste
Turmeric Spot Treatment
Image Source: Freepik
Step 2
Image Source: Freepik
Apply the mixture to your acne spots or blemishes and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Wash your face with lukewarm water
Step 3
Image Source: Freepik
