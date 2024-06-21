Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 21, 2024

Turmeric DIY ideas for face

Turmeric is very beneficial for our health, you can either consume it or apply it on your face, the benefits are crazy good and quick. Swipe for some DIY ideas

Crazy benefits 

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 3 tablespoons of sugar to form a scrub

Turmeric Scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Rinse off with lukewarm water

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt to form a paste

Image Source: Freepik

Turmeric Face Mask

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Rinse off with lukewarm water. The combination helps brighten skin and reduce pigmentation

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder with 1 tablespoon of honey to form a paste

Turmeric Spot Treatment

Image Source: Freepik

Step 2

Image Source: Freepik

Apply the mixture to your acne spots or blemishes and leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Wash your face with lukewarm water

Step 3

Image Source: Freepik

