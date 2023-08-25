Heading 3

Turmeric recipes to boost immunity

Image: Pexels

This Jamu - Indonesian drink has all kind of health benefits due to the healing qualities of ginger and turmeric

Turmeric and ginger drink

This recipe consists of turmeric, ginger, black pepper, honey, and water. It is an immunity boosting drink that can be consumed by all tea lovers

Image: Pexels

Haldi chai

Turmeric with the goodness of lemon is the perfect beverage for detoxification and improving the immune system

Image: Pexels

Turmeric lemon tea

Turmeric milk has healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, the other spices also help develop immunity and help stay healthy this monsoon season

Image: Pexels

Turmeric masala milk

Mint and Turmeric chutney

Image: Pexels

Chutney is a dish no Indian can get enough of. Mint and Turmeric chutney is simple to make and also helps boost immunity

Image: Pexels

Ginger Turmeric smoothie

This super hydrating and refreshing smoothie with the goodness of ginger and turmeric is the right recipe for you health

Roasted cauliflower with a warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic is the perfect dish for boosting your immunity

Turmeric roasted cauliflower

Image: Pexels

This refreshing shot has the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, turmeric and some heat from ginger. This is a healthy option for an evening drink

Turmeric Carrot shots

Image: Pexels

Vegan pumpkin soup

Image: Pexels

This recipe is filled with spices, especially turmeric and some creamy cashews. It can be served as a lightweight dinner or an evening snack

Image: Pexels

This vegan turmeric latte is made of steamed almond milk, turmeric and a sweetened touch of maple syrup

Turmeric latte

