Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
Turmeric recipes to boost immunity
Image: Pexels
This Jamu - Indonesian drink has all kind of health benefits due to the healing qualities of ginger and turmeric
Turmeric and ginger drink
This recipe consists of turmeric, ginger, black pepper, honey, and water. It is an immunity boosting drink that can be consumed by all tea lovers
Image: Pexels
Haldi chai
Turmeric with the goodness of lemon is the perfect beverage for detoxification and improving the immune system
Image: Pexels
Turmeric lemon tea
Turmeric milk has healing and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, the other spices also help develop immunity and help stay healthy this monsoon season
Image: Pexels
Turmeric masala milk
Mint and Turmeric chutney
Image: Pexels
Chutney is a dish no Indian can get enough of. Mint and Turmeric chutney is simple to make and also helps boost immunity
Image: Pexels
Ginger Turmeric smoothie
This super hydrating and refreshing smoothie with the goodness of ginger and turmeric is the right recipe for you health
Roasted cauliflower with a warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic is the perfect dish for boosting your immunity
Turmeric roasted cauliflower
Image: Pexels
This refreshing shot has the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, turmeric and some heat from ginger. This is a healthy option for an evening drink
Turmeric Carrot shots
Image: Pexels
Vegan pumpkin soup
Image: Pexels
This recipe is filled with spices, especially turmeric and some creamy cashews. It can be served as a lightweight dinner or an evening snack
Image: Pexels
This vegan turmeric latte is made of steamed almond milk, turmeric and a sweetened touch of maple syrup
Turmeric latte
