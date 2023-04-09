APRIL 09, 2023
Turn Grey Hair to Black Naturally
The pigments produced in scalp hair degrade more slowly than the melanin that colours the skin. This allows the hair to maintain its colour as it grows for an average of 3.5 years
What Causes Grey Hair
The average age of onset of premature hair greying ranges from 2-22 years, and the earliest age of onset is 2 years
Average Age
Certain remedies are known to stimulate pigmentation of hair. These preparations help restore the natural hair colour and prevent hair greying
Home Remedies
Onion peels, 1 tsp coffee, 1 tsp onion oil, 1 tbsp black seeds oil
Ingredients
Step 1
Heat the onion peels for 10 minutes in a pan
After that make a fine powder of the fried onion peels
Step 2
Take 1 tsp coffee, 1 tsp onion oil, 1 tbsp black seeds oil in a bowl
Step 3
Mix these three ingredients with the powder
Step 4
Apply gently to your scalp and massage your hair
Step 5
This natural hair remedy promotes hair growth and stops hair fall
Benefits
