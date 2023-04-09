Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle 

APRIL 09, 2023

Turn Grey Hair to Black Naturally

Source: Pexels

The pigments produced in scalp hair degrade more slowly than the melanin that colours the skin. This allows the hair to maintain its colour as it grows for an average of 3.5 years

What Causes Grey Hair 

Source: Pexels

The average age of onset of premature hair greying ranges from 2-22 years, and the earliest age of onset is 2 years

Average Age

Certain remedies are known to stimulate pigmentation of hair. These preparations help restore the natural hair colour and prevent hair greying

Source: Pexels

Home Remedies 

Onion peels, 1 tsp coffee, 1 tsp onion oil, 1 tbsp black seeds oil

Image- Pexels

Ingredients

Image- Pexels

Step 1 

Heat the onion peels for 10 minutes in a pan 

After that make a fine powder of the fried onion peels 

Image- Pexels

Step 2

Take 1 tsp coffee, 1 tsp onion oil, 1 tbsp black seeds oil in a bowl 

Image- Pexels

Step 3

Mix these three ingredients with the powder 

Image- Pexels

Step 4

Apply gently to your scalp and massage your hair 

Image- Pexels

Step 5

This natural hair remedy promotes hair growth and stops hair fall 

Image- Pexels

Benefits 

