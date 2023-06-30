Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
JUNe 30, 2023
Types Of Acids Suitable For Face
Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient known for its excellent moisturizing properties. It helps to hydrate and plump the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Hyaluronic Acid
Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that is widely used in skincare products. It exfoliates the skin, promotes cell turnover, and helps to improve the texture and tone of the skin
Glycolic Acid
Lactic acid is another AHA that gently exfoliates the skin and helps to brighten dull and uneven skin tone. It is suitable for sensitive skin types as it tends to be milder than other AHAs
Lactic Acid
Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that is particularly effective in treating acne-prone skin. It penetrates deep into the pores, unclogs them, and helps to reduce blemishes and blackheads
Salicylic Acid
Mandelic Acid
Mandelic acid is an AHA that has antibacterial and exfoliating properties. It helps to unclog pores, reduce acne, and improve the overall texture of the skin
Citric Acid
Citric acid is a natural AHA derived from citrus fruits. It helps to exfoliate the skin, even out the skin tone, and promote a brighter complexion
Azelaic acid is a multifunctional acid that helps to regulate sebum production, reduce inflammation, and fade hyperpigmentation. It is suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin
Azelaic Acid
Kojic acid is often used in products targeting hyperpigmentation and dark spots. It helps to inhibit the production of melanin, resulting in a more even skin tone
Kojic Acid
Ferulic Acid
Ferulic acid is an antioxidant that helps to protect the skin against free radicals and environmental damage. It also enhances the stability and effectiveness of other antioxidants, such as vitamin C and E
Malic acid is an AHA that helps to exfoliate the skin, improve skin texture, and promote a more radiant complexion. It is often used in combination with other acids for maximum benefits
Malic Acid
