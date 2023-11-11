Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Types of American dishes
A classic fast food item, often served with various toppings
Hamburgers
Image Source: Pexels
Typically served in a bun with various condiments
Hot Dogs
Image Source: Pexels
Various styles of smoked and grilled meats, such as Texas brisket and Carolina pulled pork
Barbecue
Image Source: Pexels
Though originating in Italy, pizza has become a staple in the United States with various regional styles
Pizza
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy and cheesy pasta dish
Macaroni and Cheese
Image Source: Pexels
A staple of Mexican-American cuisine, featuring tortillas filled with various ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese, and salsa
Tacos
Image Source: Pexels
A salad with lettuce, bacon, eggs, and other toppings, often served with blue cheese dressing
Cobb Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and other sides, traditionally served on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Turkey
Image Source: Pexels
A breakfast favorite, typically served with syrup and butter, sometimes with fruit or chocolate chips
Pancakes and Waffles
Image Source: Pexels
A sandwich filled with thinly sliced beefsteak, often with melted cheese, peppers, and onions
Philly Cheesesteak
Image Source: Pexels
