Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

Types of American dishes

A classic fast food item, often served with various toppings

Hamburgers

Image Source: Pexels 

Typically served in a bun with various condiments

Hot Dogs

Image Source: Pexels 

Various styles of smoked and grilled meats, such as Texas brisket and Carolina pulled pork

Barbecue

Image Source: Pexels 

Though originating in Italy, pizza has become a staple in the United States with various regional styles

Pizza

Image Source: Pexels 

A creamy and cheesy pasta dish

Macaroni and Cheese

Image Source: Pexels 

A staple of Mexican-American cuisine, featuring tortillas filled with various ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese, and salsa

Tacos

Image Source: Pexels 

A salad with lettuce, bacon, eggs, and other toppings, often served with blue cheese dressing

Cobb Salad

Image Source: Pexels 

Roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and other sides, traditionally served on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Turkey

Image Source: Pexels 

A breakfast favorite, typically served with syrup and butter, sometimes with fruit or chocolate chips

Pancakes and Waffles

Image Source: Pexels 

A sandwich filled with thinly sliced beefsteak, often with melted cheese, peppers, and onions

Philly Cheesesteak

Image Source: Pexels 

