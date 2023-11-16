Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Types Of Asian Noodles

Japanese wheat-based noodles with a dense, chewy texture and little flavor

Udon Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

Korean egg noodles with a different method of preparation than Chinese egg noodles

Kalguksu Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

It encompasses a broad category of thin Asian noodles. The most famous variety is rice vermicelli noodles

Vermicelli Noodles

Image Source: Pexels 

Mein is the Chinese word for noodles, and chow means fried, so chow mein simply means fried noodles

Chow Mein Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

Most Asian rice noodles are made from simple recipes of rice flour and water

Rice Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

Japanese noodles made with buckwheat flour and water

Soba Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

Made of wheat flour, water, and eggs and shaped into both thick and thin strands

Chinese Egg Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels

Skinny, long noodles made from water and starch derived from beans and tubers

Glass Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

Japanese wheat noodles, which are very wispy and thin, made from superfine wheat flour

Somen Noodles 

Image Source: Pexels 

A Japanese noodle soup dish with wheat noodles and flavorful broth

Ramen

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here