APRIL 19, 2023
Types Of Boundaries In Relationships
Boundaries in relationships not only protect you against getting taken advantage of, feeling slighted, or simply becoming overwhelmed but also can prevent mental harm, limit destructive behavior, and ultimately protect your identity and integrity
Introduction
Lack of boundaries is a huge factor in codependency, lack of self-assurance, and shaky self-image
Lack of boundaries
Boundaries define what is and is not acceptable in relationships. By establishing limits, they help protect us from potential exploitation or harm
What are boundaries in a relationship?
Check out 6 types of boundaries that enable us to build strong and healthy relationships
Types of boundaries in relationships
Physical boundaries
Setting physical boundaries in a relationship is an important component in any relationship. Physical boundaries may involve different aspects like how, when and where a person can be touched
It's essential to come to a mutual agreement about sexual freedom when you and your partner are together. Doing this will ensure a harmonious and healthy relationship
Sexual boundaries
Social media can be a cause for insecurities in relationships, leading to heated arguments or a rift in trust. Consider your and your partner’s preferences regarding privacy and what activities should and should not be shared on social media
Social media boundaries
Having rules around technology usage is paramount for any successful relationship. Compromise and understanding must be reached to determine the limits for tech use that are suitable for both partners
Technology boundaries
Such boundaries are meant to ensure each person is aware of their emotional capacity, understand when and what to share, and know how to manage situations when the other responds badly
Emotional boundaries
