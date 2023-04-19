APRIL 19, 2023

Heading 3

Types Of Boundaries In Relationships

Boundaries in relationships not only protect you against getting taken advantage of, feeling slighted, or simply becoming overwhelmed but also can prevent mental harm, limit destructive behavior, and ultimately protect your identity and integrity

Introduction

Lack of boundaries is a huge factor in codependency, lack of self-assurance, and shaky self-image

Lack of boundaries 

Boundaries define what is and is not acceptable in relationships. By establishing limits, they help protect us from potential exploitation or harm

What are boundaries in a relationship?

Check out 6 types of boundaries that enable us to build strong and healthy relationships

Types of boundaries in relationships

Physical boundaries

Setting physical boundaries in a relationship is an important component in any relationship. Physical boundaries may involve different aspects like how, when and where a person can be touched

It's essential to come to a mutual agreement about sexual freedom when you and your partner are together. Doing this will ensure a harmonious and healthy relationship

Sexual boundaries

Social media can be a cause for insecurities in relationships, leading to heated arguments or a rift in trust. Consider your and your partner’s preferences regarding privacy and what activities should and should not be shared on social media

Social media boundaries 

Having rules around technology usage is paramount for any successful relationship. Compromise and understanding must be reached to determine the limits for tech use that are suitable for both partners

Technology boundaries

Such boundaries are meant to ensure each person is aware of their emotional capacity, understand when and what to share, and know how to manage situations when the other responds badly

Emotional boundaries

