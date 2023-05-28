Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Love

mAY 28, 2023

Types of Cuddles & Meanings 

Image- Pexels

If you are a big spoon, you wrap your arm around your partner while lying close to them

Big spoon 

Image- Pexels

If you are a little spoon, your bae will wrap his arms around you 

Little spoon 

Image- Pexels

It means you are getting in a comfortable position with your partner 

Half spoon 

Image- Pexels

It means you both cannot get enough of each other 

Honeymoon 

Sweetheart cuddle 

It means couple needs to be nurtured by each other 

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

Lap pillow is amazing when you are feeling vulnerable

Lap pillow 

Image- Pexels

It means you are feeling a bit submissive 

Butt pillow 

Image- Pexels

This position means that the couple is giving priority to sleep 

Leg hug 

Image- Pexels

It means you are full of love with your partner and making eye contacts while cuddling

Arm draper 

Image- Pexels

When you feel pretty good and compressed, you want a pancake cuddle 

Pancake cuddle 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here