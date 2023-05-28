mAY 28, 2023
Types of Cuddles & Meanings
Image- Pexels
If you are a big spoon, you wrap your arm around your partner while lying close to them
Big spoon
Image- Pexels
If you are a little spoon, your bae will wrap his arms around you
Little spoon
Image- Pexels
It means you are getting in a comfortable position with your partner
Half spoon
Image- Pexels
It means you both cannot get enough of each other
Honeymoon
Sweetheart cuddle
It means couple needs to be nurtured by each other
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
Lap pillow is amazing when you are feeling vulnerable
Lap pillow
Image- Pexels
It means you are feeling a bit submissive
Butt pillow
Image- Pexels
This position means that the couple is giving priority to sleep
Leg hug
Image- Pexels
It means you are full of love with your partner and making eye contacts while cuddling
Arm draper
Image- Pexels
When you feel pretty good and compressed, you want a pancake cuddle
Pancake cuddle
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.